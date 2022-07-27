The sound of stringed instruments was music to many ears in Whyalla earlier this month when artists from the Adelaide Guitar Festival visited Kindred Living's Copperhouse Court and Yeltana Nursing Home.
The visit to both sites was a first for the festival and for Whyalla, after reaching out to country South Australia several years ago.
The festival first began working with Helping Hand, which owns Kindred Living, in Adelaide in 2016, recognising the value of bringing music to people who might otherwise be unable to attend to concerts in the metropolitan area.
With the number of performances and sites to visit growing each year, the festival then teamed with Helping Hand in 2020 to expand the program to the country, creating the Resonance program.
The program involves musicians visiting residential aged-care homes in country areas to bring music and performances to residents with initial visits including Lealholme in Port Pirie, Carinya in Clare and Belalie Lodge in Jamestown.
The On the Road program now features 75 artists visiting 55 country venues.
Thanks to artists Ryan Martin John, Tom West, Alana Jagt and Tom Kneebone, residents were entertained with performances, morning and afternoon teas, and many dressed for the occasion.
Kindred Living Executive Manager Rob Heinjus said the residents appreciated the performances.
"We were delighted to have the Guitar Festival's artists visiting Copperhouse Court and Yeltana," he said.
"This was the first time the artists visited our Whyalla residents and brought their talents to share.
"It has been a difficult time in the past two years and our residents appreciated the chance to celebrate music."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
