Whyalla News

Guitar sounds ring out at an aged home in Whyalla, thanks to a festival-on-the-road

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 27 2022 - 4:12am, first published 3:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The sound of stringed instruments was music to many ears in Whyalla earlier this month when artists from the Adelaide Guitar Festival visited Kindred Living's Copperhouse Court and Yeltana Nursing Home.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.