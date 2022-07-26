Damage worth thousands of dollars was caused when a campervan burst into flames in Whyalla.
The incident happened in McDouall Stuart Avenue, Whyalla Norrie, near business premises about 4pm on Sunday, July 24.
An image captured by former Whyalla News photographer Carolyn Kittel showed the campervan as a smouldering ruin.
Fire-fighters were told that there was fuel on board the campervan so they closed the road.
The towing car was disconnected from the campervan.
The fire-fighters used high-pressure lines to combat the flames.
Two Metropolitan Fire Service trucks and one from the Country Fire Service were at the scene.
On July 18, a fat fire in an elderly woman's home at Whyalla Norrie was controlled by fire-fighters.
On Saturday, July 23, a pizza delivery car was involved in a crash at the corner of Playford Avenue and Elliott Street about 8.30pm.
It was a collision between the Hyundai Hatchback delivery car and a Ford sedan.
The driver of the sedan was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Police said inquiries were continuing into the cause of the crash and whether anyone would be reported or issued with a fine.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
