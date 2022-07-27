Learn what's on around Whyalla, districts

CUTTLEFISH EVENT
Two-month festival
Until the end of August. Snorkel with the cuttlefish, learn about the ocean, take a boat ride or catch one of the parades. It's all happening Whyalla for Cuttlefest. Visit https://www.whyalla.com/cuttlefest.
MARKET FAIR
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, July 30 & 31, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983. or via Facebook page
FREE GREEN
National Tree Day
Saturday, July 30, Ada Ryan Gardens rear gate entrance, 9am-12noon; receive a free native plant to take home from the Whyalla Council to celebrate National Tree Day. More information visit https://bit.ly/3B0PB0b
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo
Monday, August 1, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
WOLF LULLABY
Whyalla Players Inc
Saturday, August 6, Guide Hall, Horwood St, 7pm and 9pm shows; great Aussie play which deals with some confronting issues around a horrific crime. Tickets start at $25, and are available at Eventbrite.
SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Barbecue
Saturday, August 6, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, August 13, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings via Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page.
SHOWTIME FUN
Whyalla Show
Saturday August 10 & Sunday, August 21 from 10am, Jubilee Park, 477 Jenkins Ave, Whyalla Stuart; family fun with rides, traders, competitions, live entertainment, food and drink available. For tickets visit www.whyallashow.com/tickets.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
For your event, fundraiser or fun day to be featured contact editor.whyallanews@austcommunitymedia.com.au by 5pm Wednesday, week before publication.
