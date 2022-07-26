Whyalla News

Many ideas put forward for valuable developments at Whyalla's proposed hydrogen plant

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 26 2022 - 4:14am, first published 12:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KEY FIGURE: Giles MP Eddie Hughes, third from right, celebrated the announcement of the hydrogen plant project with union members.

Whyalla has burst onto the world stage with its bold $593 million hydrogen plant.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.