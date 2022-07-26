Whyalla has burst onto the world stage with its bold $593 million hydrogen plant.
Our city, so long dependent on the steelworks for its economic contribution, will soon have another string to its bow.
Organisations around the world are eyeing the potential for developments at the proposed plant.
The state government revealed that it had 60 proposals from international groups vying to showcase their capabilities and ideas in the hydrogen jobs plan.
The government launched what it described as a "market sounding process".
It called for proposals from industry on the technical, system and commercial project approaches for the plant.
The submissions, which will help shape the project's design and development, came from global operators with experience in developing green hydrogen infrastructure; big-scale renewable energy developers; companies with links to local industry and local workforces; and with organisations that partner with universities for research, training, and development.
The government said the new Office of Hydrogen Power would look at the submissions relating to the final site selection for the project.
"The design and construction of this pioneering project will help accelerate South Australia's green hydrogen industry, unlock the development of a $20 billion pipeline of renewable energy projects and create new jobs in the supply chain industries," it said.
"The next step will be to identify the ideas with potential to reap the greatest benefit to South Australia's growing green hydrogen industry - and continue the work to make it happen."
Premier Peter Malinauskas said "our bold vision" had captured the imagination of the world.
"The high interest in the market sounding process has shown the level of interest in the state's hydrogen jobs plan and leaves little doubt that the green hydrogen industry in South Australia is on the up and up," he said.
"We have positioned our state as a world leader in renewable energy and the green hydrogen industry is the next step as we head towards net-zero carbon emissions."
The Office of Hydrogen Power SA's Sam Crafter said he was happy with the number of responses from around the globe and here at home.
"We will continue to analyse the submissions in coming weeks and we look forward to working with industry to deliver the jobs plan."
The government will cover the cost of developing the plant, possibly located at Point Lowly.
It will provide a huge boost to the local economy with an influx of workers during construction.
