Whyalla News

Football games record-holder Winders shows way for West Whyalla against North Whyalla

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 25 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPION: Shannon Winders, right, put in a best-on-ground performance for West Whyalla for which his sons Ryan, left, and Jake, also play.

Veteran Shannon Winders rose to the occasion for the McInerney-Robran Shield football match between West Whyalla and North Whyalla at Memorial Oval on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.