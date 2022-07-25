Veteran Shannon Winders rose to the occasion for the McInerney-Robran Shield football match between West Whyalla and North Whyalla at Memorial Oval on Saturday.
Winders, a free-running midfielder-utility for the Dragons, dominated the match to be awarded the McInerney-Robran Medal for best-on-ground.
The shield and medal originated about 2004 for a rivalry round.
John McInerney was renowned as a legendary coach of West while triple Magarey Medallist and North Adelaide player Barrie Robran started his career at North.
Officials from both clubs approached both men for permission to name the trophies after them and they responded favourably.
Winders gave a strong all-round performance while playing his 365th match after recently breaking the all-time record for games played in the Whyalla Football League.
The match was played in calm weather, but did not rise to any great heights with North copping a few injuries.
The Dragons ran away with the match for an 81-point win - West 17-16 (118); North 5-7 (37).
One of Winders' sons, Ryan Winders. was high in the best players for their team.
Best for West were Shannon Winders, Ryan Winders, Harrison Maitland, Clay Crompton, Elliott McNamara and Myles McNamara.
Goal-scoring was evenly spread with Elliott McNamara snaring three majors for the Dragons.
Best for North were Matthew Kirchner, Brody Stuart, Ryan Skinner, Nick Sanders and Josh Ackland.
Only seven points decided the match between Central Whyalla and Weeroona Bay at Bennett Oval on Sunday.
Central almost kicked the game away with inaccurate scoring. Roosters 8-16 (64); Tigers 9-3 (57).
Best for Central were Matthew Woolford, Jesse Marshall, Mitchell Schwerdt, Clifford Pickhaver-Tupe, Blake Chilton and Sam Marshall.
Best for Weeroona Bay were Kyle Stoldt, Remy Starkey, Connor McDonald, Rowan Mitchell, Aaron Rogers and Lee Ringland.
The Tigers' Adam Nicol kicked four goals.
Roopena steamrolled South Whyalla for a 143-point win at Bennett Oval on Saturday. Roopena 22-23 (155); South 2-0 (12).
Best for the Roos were David Smith, Kane Grund, Simon Tetlow, Ethan Toms, Finn Penn and Jackson Grindell.
Roopena's Kane Taylor bagged six goals and Peter Shepherd five.
Best for the Demons were Damien Maslin, Zachary Leverington, Peter Eades, Nathan Blewit, Tony Barbaro and Luke Schubert.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
