Beef exporters are frantically trying to calm jitters among overseas customers regarding Australia's foot-and-mouth disease status as wrong messages about the relevance of inactive viral fragments found at airports and in retail continue to spread.
Industry leaders say inaccurate headlines claiming the disease has been detected in Australia are potentially doing enormous damage to our international reputation.
There are fears about the panic feeding into the cattle market with the benchmark Eastern Young Cattle Indicator taking yet another dive overnight to sit now at 947 cents a kilogram carcase weight.
Red Meat Industry Council chairman John McKillop stressed that , Australia "remains free from foot-and-mouth disease, lumpy skin disease and African Swine Fever".
"Viral fragments of foot-and-mouth disease and swine fever were detected in routine testing by the Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Department. They did not find live virus and this is not in any way indicative of a disease incursion," he said.
"Nobody takes the threat posed by these diseases more seriously than the livestock industries and people whose livelihoods depend on maintaining our disease-free status."
Mr McKillop said the detection of viral fragments showed that the systems were working.
That was backed by scientists with Professor Tim Mahony, from the Centre for Animal Science at the University of Queensland, saying there was no chance the fragments detected could have led to an incursion in Australia.
Concerns have been raised about whether Australia would have any chance at controlling the disease should it make its way into the feral pig population in the north.
Australian Community Media journalist Mark Phelps travelled to Indonesia with AgCoTech.
He reported that incoming Qantas travellers from Indonesia are being made well aware of the estimated $80 billion risk of foot-and-mouth disease to the livestock industry.
Soon after boarding the overnight flight from Jakarta to Sydney, passengers on QF42 are being advised to "honestly" fill in their entry forms and declare to authorities whether they had been on a farm, near animals or had dirty shoes or clothes.
The "don't be sorry, just declare it" message was also repeated closer to landing at Sydney Airport.
"Now you must declare on your incoming passenger card, all meat, all dairy products, all dirty shoes and equipment and whether you have been near animals or have visited rural areas," said the in-flight announcement.
"If needed you may dispose of items at biosecurity bins within the terminal."
Passengers saying they had been on a farm were directed to a queue for scrutiny, including whether any meat or other food products were in their luggage.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
