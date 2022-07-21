All luggage brought into Australia by plane travellers from Indonesia should be opened and checked for foot-and-mouth disease contamination, according to a prominent South Australian Liberal MP.
Grey MP and federal Whip Rowan Ramsey continued his calls for tighter controls on the threat posed by the disease of which fragments have now been found in Adelaide.
Earlier, he challenged the federal government to step up its biosecurity measures and the Agriculture Minister responded by saying foot mats would be introduced at airports for incoming travellers.
But Mr Ramsey said there seemed to be no obvious increase in biosecurity.
"I am hearing on one hand that the Minister was tightening security and I talked only yesterday to someone who said they walked straight through the airport," he said.
"Every piece of luggage should be opened ... it is a bloody good idea."
Mr Ramsey, of Kimba, is based on the Eyre Peninsula and represents people in the Upper Spencer Gulf, the Flinders Ranges and the outback.
He backed Opposition leader Peter Dutton and Independent Mayo MP Rebekha Sharkie's calls for a ban on flights from Indonesia, saying a "pause" would be good.
Mr Dutton demanded the government temporarily suspend flights to Bali, as foot-and-mouth disease fragments were discovered at an airport for the second time this week.
His call was supported by federal Ms Sharkie who said it would protect regional Australia's multi-billion dollar cattle and dairy industries from the growing risk of a local foot-and-mouth outbreak.
She said the fragments of the disease found in Adelaide were "not transmissible and do not present a danger to farmers", but the discovery had worried country communities.
While Ms Sharkie supports the government's response measures, which include a cattle vaccination program in Indonesia and sanitation foot mats to disinfect shoes at Australian airports, she said the risk to farmers had now become too great to continue unfettered travel.
"My electorate is one of the food bowls of Australia and our cattle and dairy farmers are key exporters to international markets," she said.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt slammed Mr Dutton and the Opposition for "playing politics at the expense of Australia farmers".
Adelaide Airport biosecurity testing detected the viral fragments in an undeclared beef product brought in by a passenger from Indonesia.
On Wednesday, several products were pulled from the shelves of stores in Melbourne CBD after testing positive for the disease and African swine fever fragments.
The latest discovery is the ninth time the virus has been detected at the border.
"I had a briefing yesterday with the chief veterinarian and other officials and I was really shocked by what I heard," Mr Dutton said.
The government has resisted calls to ban flights to Indonesia, saying no flight restrictions were put on other countries where the disease was present.
But Mr Dutton said the disease was "spreading like wildfire" in Indonesia and it was "potentially catastrophic" for Australia.
Mr Watt ruled out a travel ban because of the damage it would cause to international and trade relations with Indonesia.
He slammed the opposition for "playing politics" and said many in the red meat industry believed suspending flights was a step too far.
"Farm leaders have overwhelmingly said 'no' to a travel ban ... they don't want to jeopardise trade with Indonesia," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
