Whyalla News
Our People

South Australian politician steps up his calls for action against foot-and-mouth disease

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 22 2022 - 1:10am, first published July 21 2022 - 11:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RISK: South Australian-based federal Grey MP Rowan Ramsey, left, is pictured with Warnertown stud cattle farmer and feedlot operator Brian Tiller who says foot-and-mouth disease could "obliterate" his farm.

All luggage brought into Australia by plane travellers from Indonesia should be opened and checked for foot-and-mouth disease contamination, according to a prominent South Australian Liberal MP.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.