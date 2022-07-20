More protection against foot-and-mouth disease has been introduced amid criticism of the federal government by a South Australian politician.
Grey MP Rowan Ramsey, whose electorate covers Eyre Peninsula, the Upper Spencer Gulf and the outback, attacked the government for failing to take sufficient action against the disease.
There are fears that the disease could spread from Indonesia to Australia to destroy our livestock industry.
The government will roll out what is says is "another layer of protection" with sanitation foot mats in international airports.
Mr Ramsey had called for the introduction of "foot baths" for international travellers.
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said the country's biosecurity measures had been ramped up for several months in response to the Indonesian outbreak.
He said this had included a $14 million package unveiled on Friday, July 15, to boost frontline defences in airports and mail centres, along with support in Indonesia and neighbouring countries.
Australia's biosecurity system was already among the strictest in the world and mats would add yet another layer of defence on flights from Indonesia.
Travellers arriving from Indonesia will be asked to walk across the mats to sanitise the soles of their shoes.
The mats will contain a citric-acid solution, designed to dislodge any dirt from the sole of the shoe and cover it in the acid.
Travellers will still be asked to declare their contact with farms and livestock.
Those with visibly contaminated shoes will continue to be taken to the biosecurity area.
Mr Watt said he had asked his department to come up with ideas regarding footwear contamination and as a result the government would deploy sanitation foot mats in our international airports.
"The is no biosecurity 'silver bullet' - our controls rely on a multi-layered approach to mitigate the risk of foot-and-mouth disease," he said.
"These sanitation mats will be a reminder to passengers to do the right thing to limit any spread of the disease.
"They will be used with other measures, such as passenger declaration, 100 per cent profiling of all passengers entering from Indonesia, risk assessments, questioning and shoe cleaning.
"We still encourage Australians to clean their shoes and clothes and even leave their footwear overseas if they can."
