History group bestows honour on the Whyalla City Council's tourism officer Paul Mazourek

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 19 2022 - 7:40am, first published 4:33am
HONOUR: Whyalla's Paul Mazourek has received a Lifelong Historian Award.

Whyalla's tourism assets development officer Paul Mazourek accepted a Lifelong Historian Award at the South Australian Historian of the Year Awards in Adelaide.

