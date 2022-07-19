Whyalla's tourism assets development officer Paul Mazourek accepted a Lifelong Historian Award at the South Australian Historian of the Year Awards in Adelaide.
The judges noted the integrated commitment of not only his research, but the wide-ranging public connection to history through his presentations and community activities as a curator, historian and developing links with indigenous communities.
Mr Mazourek, of Whyalla City Council, presented an informative and interesting manner of public and practical aspects of marine history, activities, indigenous culture and history in the Whyalla and Spencer Gulf region.
He has produced a book on the history of Whyalla's architecture - Whyalla Architecture: From Tents to Streamline Moderne.
Mr Mazourek's success was trumpeted in the latest Whyalla City Council Update newsletter.
The council congratulated Ann and Gordon Worsnop, the entire Worsnop family and Whyalla Lions Soccer and Social Club on the renaming of Jenkins Park to Worsnop Park.
The ceremony took place on Saturday, June 25, when supporters displayed a giant new sign with the new name.
The gesture has been described as a true honour and well-deserved recognition for the Worsnop family for their efforts in supporting the club during many years.
The Worsnops have been members of the Lions committee since 1973, helping wherever they can to support their beloved team.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
