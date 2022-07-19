Learn what's on around Whyalla, districts

Advertisement
KID'S FUN
School Holiday Activities
Until Friday, July 22, Whyalla Library, various times. Kids of various ages can enjoy activities such as kite making, 3D printing, astronomy and slime making and so much more, bookings essential via Eventbrite, for information phone 8645 7891 or check www.facebook.com/WhyallaPublicLibrary
Sum of Success
Library hosts kids
Every Wednesday in school term 4pm-5pm: STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) at the Whyalla Library for 12 to 16 year olds. Book through Eventbrite
FIND A BOOK
Right to your doorstep
Whyalla Library Outreach Program - contact the library on 8645 7891. The librarians work with you to find out what you like to read/watch/listen to. Friendly volunteers deliver library items to your home and pick up returns. A good way to be involved in your community.
OUT AND ABOUT
Family fun day
Sunday, August 7, Central Oval from 8.30am to 12.30pm. South Augusta Football Club is set to host its family fun day with footy, food and fun for the kids. Gold coin entry with a free gate raffle. Come on down, watch some footy, and have a blast.
CUTTLEFISH EVENT
Two-month festival
Until the end of August. Snorkel with the cuttlefish, learn about the ocean, take a boat ride or catch one of the parades. It's all happening Whyalla for Cuttlefest. With the winter storms abounding, you might pick up a treasure by doing some beachcombing. Hit the road for a great day or weekend out.
FOOTBALL REUNION
Central Augusta event
August 6 - Central Augusta Football Club will hold a club reunion on Saturday, August 6, for all players, officials and support staff etc who were involved during the seasons from 1976 until 1986 inclusive. Centrals play against West at ETSA Oval on that day. Please contact Deane Adams on 0421 620 382 or dino-1950@hotmail.com or Woody Turner on 0429 865 645 or julieturner59@hotmail.com if you will be attending.
STAR IS BORN
Casting for movie
Now: Warwick Thornton is casting for a movie and needs "deadly" Aboriginal boys, aged between eight and 13 years old, to act in it. Paid roles. No experience necessary. Filming in South Australia in October-November for 1940s wartime tale. Send photo and details to azarkesh@iprimus.com.au
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
