This newspaper's coverage of the need to overcome gender imbalance on councils has been hailed as an example to other media.
Upper Spencer Gulf-based Local Government Minister Geoff Brock said media, the community and business needed to get behind the message.
This comes after the state government embraced the work of journalists with Australian Community Media, publisher of this newspaper.
The government cited ACM's coverage and digitally published a media statement under the heading of Increased Diversity Called For Local Government Elections 2022.
The statement said that ACM had "reviewed gender ratios in councils in its regional South Australian newspapers and online circulation areas and found the scales were tipped towards men".
It also said that among South Australia's 68 councils, 37 per cent of mayors and 21 per cent of chief executive officers are female with only 10 per cent of councils having both a woman mayor and CEO.
The ACM story reported, in the survey area, that fewer than one in three positions on councils was held by women.
It listed the ratios of women-to-men at 18 councils.
Mr Brock said the story was a good example of covering the situation of how women were reluctant to nominate for local government.
He said the five-to-five ratio for the Port Augusta City Council showed the "correct balance" for gender representation.
He said ACM had "done a good job" of promoting the equality message and that other media should follow the company's lead on the issue.
Mr Brock said it was not only women who needed greater representation on councils.
"We need to understand all people's views, not only men and women, but all cultures and diversity in society," he said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
