Whyalla is poised for an influx of workers and families amid new local projects, according to Mayor Clare McLaughlin.
This comes as a new report confirms what Whyalla had suspected about favourable population drift to the city.
Ms McLaughlin spoke of the Regional Movers Index showing an increase in new residents moving from capital cities to Whyalla.
"This confirms what council has suspected and reinforces why council has placed a strong emphasis on developing a new economic development plan to create more jobs, more opportunities to both keep people here and attract new residents," she said.
"Council played an active role in the recent state and federal elections to secure new investment in 21st century industries that will provide a significant increase in jobs within the Upper Spencer Gulf region and support the urban renewal of regional cities like Whyalla to support an increased population living within our region.
"We are working with both governments to deliver a housing development program that will provide homes for the thousands of workers that will come to Whyalla to construct the Green Hydrogen Hub, Green Power Station and Green Hydrogen Storage facilities.
"We are experiencing a boom in green hydrogen and solar farms, and spin-off businesses that have a need for green energy."
She said state, federal and local governments were building the amenity and proving services such as the new Whyalla Secondary College, upgraded airport, and foreshore redevelopment, that would attract construction workers to live in Whyalla.
"We are doing everything we can do to make Whyalla more liveable and more desirable to attract further investment and renewal within our city to support a larger population in coming years," she said.
The report showed that the number of Commonwealth Bank customers moving from capital cities to Whyalla in the year ending in March had increased by 27 per cent compared with the previous year.
This represents an influx of at least 100 of the bank's customers who have made the shift.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
