Whyalla News

Mayor says report confirms upsurge in residents in Upper Spencer Gulf city of Whyalla

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 13 2022 - 3:47am, first published 3:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GROWTH: Mayor Clare McLaughlin with SANTOS chief executive officer Kevin Gallagher, left, then energy minister Angus Taylor and Grey MP Rowan Ramsey were pictured at Port Bonython at the announcement of project that will attract workers and families to Whyalla.
REPORT: Mayor Clare McLaughlin says a new report confirms what had already been suspected about increases in population.

Whyalla is poised for an influx of workers and families amid new local projects, according to Mayor Clare McLaughlin.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.