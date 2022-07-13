Whyalla News

Strong contingent of Whyalla footballers chosen for Northern Zone team for country titles

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 13 2022 - 6:21am, first published 1:39am
TEAM: A strong contingent of Whyalla players has been chosen in the Northern Zone team that will contest the country championships.

Six Whyalla players have been chosen for the Northern Zone team that will challenge for the country championship title at the weekend.

