Six Whyalla players have been chosen for the Northern Zone team that will challenge for the country championship title at the weekend.
This is the highest local representation in the combined team for some years.
Each of the players was a member of the Whyalla Football League combined team that trounced the Spencer Gulf League earlier this year.
Coach of the Northern Zone is the SGL's Matt Promnitz who coaches Lions in Port Pirie.
The countdown is now on for one of the biggest yearly regional sport events - the Think! Road Safety SA Country Football Championships - to be held at Whyalla.
South Australia's best men and women country footballers, and another 200-plus officials and volunteers, will descend on the town from regional leagues across the State to represent their zones in matches at Bennett and Memorial ovals and Whyalla Secondary College oval.
A feature of the weekend will be the much-anticipated top-of-the-table clash in the Hostplus SANFL League between North Adelaide and Adelaide, at Bennett Oval on Saturday.
At least 4000 spectators are expected to attend during the weekend.
At the end of the championships, a team of the carnival will be announced, with most of these players forming the SA Country squad.
Central District Jack Oatey medallist Rick MacGowan will be coach of SA Country.
MacGowan, who started his football with the Darke Peake Football Club in the Eastern Eyre Football League, went on to play more than 200 games with Central District between 1992 and 2002.
In 2004, MacGowan had a year with North Adelaide to end his career and in 2007 he was appointed as senior coach of Sturt.
