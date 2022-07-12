Whyalla News

Long journey for new member from Streaky Bay to attend Whyalla Photogroup social event

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 12 2022 - 7:10am, first published 6:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As well as holding practical evenings, Whyalla Photogroup has recently had a couple of social events.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.