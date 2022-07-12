As well as holding practical evenings, Whyalla Photogroup has recently had a couple of social events.
Members travelled to Cowell for a pub lunch and wander about town to take photos then a drive to see a nearby reservoir, full for the first time in years from the big rains.
A spokesman said it was great to have three new members attend, including one who came all the way from Streaky Bay for the event.
"We also had an evening campfire cook-out with the plan to do some Astro photography," the spokesman said.
"Unfortunately the cloud cover put an end to that idea, but members tried their hand at Light Painting with lots of laughter and fumbling in the dark, and some hilarious results.
"It was a fun night enjoyed by all.
Anyone interested in joining, or finding out more information about the group, should contact Annette at WhyallaPhotographyGroup@live.com
There is nothing like experiencing an amazing scene and then keeping it in a photograph for display or memories.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
