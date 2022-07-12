Steel United travelled to Dakalanta Park in round 10 of the Jim Lawrensen League Championship on Saturday.
In the reserves, top of the table Westlands, had a comfortable 5-0 win against Steel United to remain unbeaten in the league.
In the seniors, referee Welgraven was the man-in-charge as Westlands kicked off to the Whyalla High end in cold weather.
Westlands had the first chance of the game, when Rhodes received a pass from Brandon Gibbs.
His shot was blocked, and Ernesti missed the follow up, by putting his effort wide.
Steel were soon on top. Michaelides made a fine run down the wing. His cross found the head of Thompson, the ball fell to Johnston who put his shot wide.
Steel's Keegan Fay was in the action, his intercept gave him a chance on goal, but his shot went just over the top with Heald in the Westlands goal looking on.
Steel captain Green, found Thompson with a good pass, but Thompson hit his shot straight at Heald who made the save.
A few minutes later Green cleared the ball from the Steel defensive third. His ball found Fay who combined well with Johnston to set up Thompson, who made no mistake, to put it past Heald to open the scoring.
Westlands midfielder maestro Rhodes went on a good run, his left foot effort went just wide of the post.
Some great passing by Steel involving Watt, Thompson and Fay, allowed Johnston in on goal. He put it away nicely to score Steel's second goal.
A minute or two later, Steel were on the scoresheet again, when Thompson and Michaelides combined well, Green got involved and a great pass from the evergreen leader found Fay, who slotted home Steel's third goal.
Westlands won a free kick 25 yards out, Brandon Gibbs put his effort over the top.
Another Westlands free in the dying moments of the first half, saw Willy Gibbs hit a shot at Moffatt in the Steel goal, who made an easy save.
Half-time score: Steel 3, Westlands nil.
Steel started the second half well, and just a few minutes in, Johnston went on a good run. He cut it back to McNeish, the midfielder slotting it away nicely for a rare goal, Steel were four up, with plenty of time to play.
Westlands were dealt a major blow, when Rhodes limped off with what looked like a calf injury. He was replaced by John Holland.
Johnston was in everything, he produced another great run, where he left several defenders in his wake. It resulted in a fantastic solo goal to make it 5-0 to the visitors.
It was all Steel as Green and McNeish were dominant in the midfield.
Thompson and Johnston were causing the Westlands' defence headaches, while Ledington and Sourlos in the centre of defence were mopping up any potential danger.
McNiesh found the feet of Watt in the penalty area who slotted in Steel's sixth goal.
Steel had their seventh when a Fay one-two with Johnston had him in on goal, and he put it past Heald for a well-taken score.
A rare forward foray by the home side saw Westlands win a free kick just outside the Steel penalty area.
Payne, who had battled tirelessly all game, struck his shot over the top.
A few moments later Westlands' Willy Gibbs hit a shot from long range at Moffatt, who made the save.
Steel went on the offensive once again. Thompson, Green and Johnston all combined for Johnston to score an easy tap in to make it 8-0.
Steel veteran Ledington took a free kick from 30 yards, which was denied by a diving save from Heald.
A few minutes later a Ledington left foot shot, smashed the cross bar with Heald well beaten.
Westlands youngster Ernesti combined with Payne, he found Ervine in space, but he put his effort into the side netting.
With 10 minutes remaining, Steel coach Finnigan made some changes.
Fay, Bambridge and Watt were replaced by youngsters Kovacevic, Elmslie and Gamboa.
Steel continued to attack, and a Johnston header in the Westlands goalmouth found the feet of Thompson who made it 9-0.
In the last minutes of the game, Johnston was bought down in the penalty are, Sourlos took the spot kick, he put it past Heald, to score his first goal for Steel and wrap up the scoring in a 10-0 victory for the men in green.
Westlands were missing several key players, which did not help, but Steel were clinical with their ball use, and too good on the day.
Next weekend will see a top of the table clash with Lions hosting Steel at Worsnop Park, in a crucial game for both sides.
