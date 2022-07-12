What is workers' compensation?

This article is in partnership with Smiths Lawyers.



Workers' Compensation is a form of insurance that covers the wages and medical expenses of employees who have been injured within the course and scope of their employment.

WorkCover is the sole insurance provider for injuries concerning work in Queensland. There are also some self-insurers.

How to make a claim

If your injuries occurred at or due to work, you need to:

Visit your doctor and acquire a workers' compensation certificate.

Advise your employer of your injury and furnish them with a copy of your medical certificate.

Claim WorkCover Queensland.

Store all documents relevant to your injury and claim.

Two different claims can be made:

1. Statutory (no-fault) claims.

2. Common Law claims whereby the employee is desirous of instituting a claim against their employer by approaching the courts.

All claims made from Queensland should first be instituted as a statutory (no-fault) claim.

Statutory Claims

With statutory claims, the following applies:

Compensation is disbursed irrespective of who was to blame for the injury Disbursements and benefits (commonly referred to as statutory compensation) may include:

weekly pay-outs instead of income

lump sums to recompense permanent injuries

hospital and medical fees

Common law claims

This claim is made when the injured employee seeks recourse against their employer for negligence. Typically, a common law claim may only advance once a statutory claim has been lodged and recognised by WorkCover Queensland or the self-insurer.



The common law claim may progress once WorkCover Queensland or the self-insurer produces a notice of assessment of the injury.



The court awards common law damages for:

Pecuniary loss Pain and suffering Legal expenses Medical and hospital fees

The claims process

Upon instituting a claim for workers' compensation with WorkCover Queensland (or a self-insurer), several factors are deliberated on before deciding whether or not the claim is successful.

WorkCover deliberates on:

Whether the suit has been instituted within the correct time frame?

Was the claimant working for the employer at the time of injury?

Was the claimant defined as a worker?

Was the claimant's job a substantial contributing influence on their injury?

Is every claim considered in the same manner?

Every claim varies. The type of injury and how it occurred could lead to more information being required.

In some instances, different factors are considered, especially for injuries like:

Mental injuries.

Industrial loss of hearing.

Injuries inflicted while driving back and forth from work or during allocated breaks.

Serious injuries or continuous symptoms.

Death due to a work-related incident or an illness that progresses over an extended period.

If you are not satisfied with the outcome of your claim, you are entitled to appeal the decision taken through the Workers' Compensation Regulator or dialling 1300 739 021.

Returning to work, maybe taking simpler work, is crucial to decreasing your financial and emotional burden, and it is also essential for your rehabilitation.

Conclusion