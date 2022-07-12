What is workers' compensation?

This article is in partnership with Smiths Lawyers.
Workers' Compensation is a form of insurance that covers the wages and medical expenses of employees who have been injured within the course and scope of their employment.
WorkCover is the sole insurance provider for injuries concerning work in Queensland. There are also some self-insurers.
How to make a claim
If your injuries occurred at or due to work, you need to:
Two different claims can be made:
1. Statutory (no-fault) claims.
2. Common Law claims whereby the employee is desirous of instituting a claim against their employer by approaching the courts.
All claims made from Queensland should first be instituted as a statutory (no-fault) claim.
Statutory Claims
With statutory claims, the following applies:
Common law claims
This claim is made when the injured employee seeks recourse against their employer for negligence. Typically, a common law claim may only advance once a statutory claim has been lodged and recognised by WorkCover Queensland or the self-insurer.
The common law claim may progress once WorkCover Queensland or the self-insurer produces a notice of assessment of the injury.
The court awards common law damages for:
The claims process
Upon instituting a claim for workers' compensation with WorkCover Queensland (or a self-insurer), several factors are deliberated on before deciding whether or not the claim is successful.
WorkCover deliberates on:
Is every claim considered in the same manner?
Every claim varies. The type of injury and how it occurred could lead to more information being required.
In some instances, different factors are considered, especially for injuries like:
If you are not satisfied with the outcome of your claim, you are entitled to appeal the decision taken through the Workers' Compensation Regulator or dialling 1300 739 021.
Returning to work, maybe taking simpler work, is crucial to decreasing your financial and emotional burden, and it is also essential for your rehabilitation.
Conclusion
You have a right to recourse as an employee who has suffered injury through a work-related event. Place your claim in trusted hands and contact Smiths Lawyers, who work on a no win no fee basis.