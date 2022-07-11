Whyalla News

Yang finds the 'yin-yang balance' so important to finding friends and work in Whyalla

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated July 11 2022 - 5:10am, first published 3:43am
CONFIDENCE: Yang Liu, right, gained confidence by attending a community course run by UnitingSA's Corie Walters. Photo: Bronwen Caple Photography
COURSE: Yang Liu, left, attended a course run by UnitingSA's Corie Walters. They are pictured at Hummock Hill by Bronwen Caple Photography

Yang Liu is rapidly moving forward with some words of success, thanks to a free community program in Whyalla.

