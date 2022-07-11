Yang Liu is rapidly moving forward with some words of success, thanks to a free community program in Whyalla.
When Chinese-born Yang followed his young wife, Zhang, to Australia in 2019, he had dreamed of a better life.
Yang was a real estate evaluator in China and his wife worked in international law.
But in Australia their qualifications were not recognised.
That never bothered either of them. They left China for a simpler life and both wanted to work in roles where they helped people.
So Liuch became a social worker and Yang studied aged care.
The couple has since lived and worked in Adelaide and Port Lincoln and now have a home in Whyalla after Liuch found a permanent job in social work.
But Yang soon found himself feeling more than just the isolation of living in the country.
His lack of English was a barrier to making friends and he was unsure whether he would ever gain meaningful employment ... even though he really wanted to take care of older people.
"I wanted to change, to learn to connect to everyone," Yang said.
"I was feeling low. I had low self-esteem. Being connected was important to me.
"I wanted to join in with the community to help people."
Yang said he was lucky to find his way to the UnitingSA office in Whyalla where trainer Corie Walters helped to rebuild his confidence.
The course is an eight-week employability program funded through the state's Innovation and Skills Department. Run by UnitingSA, it helps people to gain skills in confidence and paths to employment.
Each week, Ms Walters helps participants through easy to follow modules that cover things like the importance of a good attitude, goal setting, confidence building, networking and how to maintain respectful relationships.
It teaches participants how to write a resume and prepare for job interviews.
The program has helped transport Yang to a better state of mind, and he is now feeling more at home in Whyalla.
It has not only rebuilt his confidence, but also developed his job search skills and improved his English.
He is now much happier and ready to move forward with the next chapter of his new life.
"I look forward to joining the community to share happiness and joy with people," Yang said.
For information about the program, phone Corie on 0467 806 145 or come along to a community event on Friday, July 15.
It will include giant board games, raffles, giveaways and free lunch at the Whyalla Recreation Centre, Racecourse Road.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
