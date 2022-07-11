Learn what's on around Whyalla, districts

Until July 18. Stony Point, Pt Lowly. Join the nationally-accredited snorkel guides and National Parks and Wildlife Service staff for a guided snorkeling trip with the amazing Giant Australian Cuttlefish at Stony Point in the Upper Spencer Gulf Marine Park. You will learn about their blue blood and see firsthand their colourful mating rituals. Tours last for up to 90 minutes (including suiting up in toasty warm wetsuits (with hood, gloves and boots), safety and cuttlefish behaviour briefing, snorkel and debriefing). The tour is for adults and children who can swim at least 25m and tread water. Bookings, more information: Experiencing Marine Sanctuaries

