Learn what's on around Whyalla, districts

FOOTY FANATICS
State Country Championships
July 16-17. See the best regional men and women footballers contest the South Australian Country Football Championships at Bennett Oval, Memorial Oval and Whyalla Secondary College Oval. Starting in 1994, the titles brought together players and officials from 23 regional leagues as well as representatives from Broken Hill.
ART APLENTY
Workshops for parents, children
July 15-17 www.pineapplecreations.art Offering resin art for adults plus kids and adults acrylic pouring art workshops coming to Whyalla. Classes are easy to learn in a step-by-step, tutorial-style workshop.
CUTTLEFEST EVENT
Go to the foreshore
July 16: 1pm-4pm. Cuttlefest Community Day at Whyalla Foreshore. Free.
KID'S FUN
School Holiday Activities
Until Friday, July 22, Whyalla Library, various times. Kids of various ages can enjoy activities such as kite making, 3D printing, astronomy and slime making and so much more, bookings essential via Eventbrite, for information phone 8645 7891 or check www.facebook.com/WhyallaPublicLibrary
FURRY FRIENDS
How to make a bear
July 18: 9:30 am - July 22 4:30 pm: Join us these school holidays at Westlands Shopping Centre with Stufflers Bear Building to make your own furry friend for only *$8. This is more than 80 per cent off the recommended price*. Check out the Facebook event, the business website or phone 1800 788 335 for more information.
Science in pub
Cuttlefish come to the counter
Friday, July 15, 6pm-9pm CuttleFest Science in the Pub. South Whyalla Football Club, Beach Road, Whyalla.
GUIDED SNORKELING
EXPERIENCE SANCTUARIES
Until July 18. Stony Point, Pt Lowly. Join the nationally-accredited snorkel guides and National Parks and Wildlife Service staff for a guided snorkeling trip with the amazing Giant Australian Cuttlefish at Stony Point in the Upper Spencer Gulf Marine Park. You will learn about their blue blood and see firsthand their colourful mating rituals. Tours last for up to 90 minutes (including suiting up in toasty warm wetsuits (with hood, gloves and boots), safety and cuttlefish behaviour briefing, snorkel and debriefing). The tour is for adults and children who can swim at least 25m and tread water. Bookings, more information: Experiencing Marine Sanctuaries
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
