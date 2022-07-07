Calling all civic-minded residents of Whyalla - now is the time to put up your hand for a role in local government.
According to Whyalla City Council, it is all about making a difference.
The council said nominations for candidates at the local government elections wouid open in August so "there is plenty of time to start thinking about the impact you could have in your community and on the future of our city".
Council chief executive officer Justin Commons said this was an incredibly exciting time to represent the city to help make decisions "that will influence how our city evolves".
"Becoming a council member is an effective way to help create a future for Whyalla that you and your community can be proud of to enjoy," he said.
"With the once-in-a-generation hydrogen projects slated for introduction in the next few years, you will be part of a team that could oversee the city's most influential era since the construction of the steelworks."
He said council was keen for the elected members to represent a wide background.
"As a modern, progressive council, we are keen to continue to see nominees from diverse backgrounds, particularly those who have historically been under-represented," he said. This includes:
As an indication of the long-lasting difference that new civic leaders could make, the council gave examples of projects resulting from decisions that have benefited the city in recent years including:
"If you are passionate about your local community, willing to work as part of a team, and keen to learn and make a difference, then you are an ideal candidate for a position on council," Mr Commons said.
There are various ways to find out more:
The voting will take place between September 12 and November 12. If you are a South Australian resident older than 18 years of age, a property or business owner, you can make a difference in your community.
You are eligible to vote in the council election. If you are thinking about becoming a council candidate or planning on voting for the first time, get started by enrolling on the council's voters' roll.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
