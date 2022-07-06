Tickets are selling strongly for the showcase SANFL match to be hosted in Whyalla.
Adelaide Crows will play North Adelaide in a top-of-the-table clash at Bennett Oval on Saturday, July 16.
A spokeswoman for the league said ticket sales were ahead of what they were for last year's event.
"We hope for big crowds at the weekend when the South Australian Country Football Championships will also be contested," she said.
"We encourage people to take advantage of the online-only offer of a Weekend Pass for only $20 (a saving of $7 compared with buying tickets at the gate each day).
"This gets you into all grounds across both days, including the SANFL match on Saturday afternoon."
The championships will be played at various times on both days of the weekend at Bennett Oval, Memorial Oval and the Whyalla Secondary College oval.
The event will showcase country football with a vision of the sport leaving a lasting legacy in the community.
Starting in 1994, the titles brought together players and officials from 23 regional leagues as well as representatives from Broken Hill.
After the rapid growth of women's football, the championships in 2018 welcomed female teams to compete for the first time.
About 300 talented community footballers will represent six zone teams in the men's and women's carnivals
The two-day 2022 Think! Road Safety SA Country Football Championships are to be hosted by the City of Whyalla.
They will highlight Whyalla's award-winning AFL-standard Bennett Oval as well as nearby Memorial Oval.
The championships weekend will include the Hostplus SANFL League Men's Match.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
