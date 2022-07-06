The celebrations for a record-smashing football games tally are a family affair for Shannon Winders.
Winders, 39, who has notched up 364 matches for West Whyalla, says his biggest thrill has been to play in the same team as his sons, Jake, 17, and Ryan, 19.
The teenagers agreed that Winders' feat in breaking the record on May 27 was incredible.
"I think they were obviously proud, as I was," said the versatile utility player.
"It has probably taken a bit of luck - I have not had any bad injuries.
"I have always loved the game. I just got into footy young. My Mum put me into footy because we lived nearby.
"I got better through going to training and persistence."
He said his advice to young footballers was to "stick at it, keep yourself fit".
The all-time Whyalla Football League games tally was previously held by Weeroona Bay/South Whyalla's Stephen "Splinter" Cowan with 360.
Winders, also know as Shanzo, broke the record when the Dragons played old rival North Whyalla on May 27 and has since added to his tally to bring it to 364.
"My greatest milestone has been to be able to play in the same team as my two children," he said.
"I don't think too many people would get that opportunity. I think it is pretty cool."
Jake, a small forward, debuted with West Whyalla in 2021 while brother Ryan, an utility, first pulled on the A grade guernsey in 2018.
Winders, who is an operator at OneSteel, said he remembered some fire and brimstone from the old days.
"When I started - and I am not saying today's footballers are not tough - there were a lot of tough, old-school footballers playing," he said.
Winders played in seven premiership teams as well as six runner-up sides. He captained the club to flags.
Coach Brad Smith said the record-holder was a "great player, versatile and great team man".
"He has done it all as a player," he said.
Club chairman Rod "Rocket" Harvey said Winders had been playing senior football since 1999.
"He is a classy player and looks after himself," he said.
Harvey agreed that Winders is a model for younger players to aspire to.
So far he has kicked 576 league goals and played 11 reserves games.
He is a two-time premiership captain, junior coach, club junior best-and-fairest in under 10, 12, 15 and 18.
Winders accepted the club league best-and-fairest award (Marron medallist) three times, was club captain for eight years, twice won the Naish Travers Medal for best-on-ground in grand final, twice the McInerney/Robran medallist and twice the Marron/Azzopardi medallist.
He was 1998 Flavel medallist in the under 15 and 1999 Norman medallist in under 18.
He has represented Whyalla in combined senior football six times and played junior combined football.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
