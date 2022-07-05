Organisers have described an "amazing" Elders' Lunch as part of the National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee celebrations in Whyalla.
Cr Tamy Pond, who helped with NAIDOC Week which runs until July 9, said the gathering at Breeze Cafe on Monday had been "beautiful" and "heart-warming".
About 60 leaders, sponsors and members had been at the lunch.
Meanwhile, 300 sausages were served at the NAIDOC march attended on Friday by about 150 - down from an expected 600 because it was being held for the first time for years.
Whyalla City Council elected members and council workers were there too.
"We had great numbers considering we had lost momentum ... it was great to see so many community people there from many organisations in the city including Mission Australia, D'Faces, the housing trust, children's protection department, Centacare and police," Cr Pond said.
A community day will be held on Thursday, July 7, and a golf day and kids' disco on Friday, July 8.
The finale will be a kids' movie at the Middleback Theatre on Saturday, July 9.
