Roopena stormed home in a thriller against the much-favoured West Whyalla in the weekend's football round.
Finishing strongly, as has been their trademark, the Roos won by five points at Memorial Oval.
Advertisement
Roopena 10-9 (69); West Whyalla 9-10 (64).
The Roos have been improving lately. They have put together some strong last quarters and managed to pull it off again on Saturday, although the Dragons scored heavily to outscore them in the final term.
Roopena 3-2, 6-2, 8-6, 10-9 defeated West 1-4, 3-8. 5-9. 9-10.
Best for the Roos were Kynan Buhlmann, David Smith, Jordan Henderson-Ewings, Austin Taylor and Simon Tetlow. Clayton Mesecke and Adrian Lawson each kicked three goals.
Best for the Dragons were Myles McNamara, Elliott McNamara, Ryan Winders, Brannan Everett and Shannon Winders. Elliott McNamara scored three goals.
In the other match on Saturday at Bennett Oval, Weeroona Bay 12-12 (84) defeated North Whyalla 6-2 (38).
The Tigers were slow out of the blocks with the Magpies leading by 10 points at the first break.
It was a tussle until the last quarter when Weeroona Bay piled on 5-3 and kept North Whyalla scoreless for the term for the Tigers to run out 48-point winners.
Weeroona Bay 2-3. 6-9, 7-9, 12-12; North Whyalla 4-1. 5-1. 6-2. 6-2.
Best for Weeroona Bay were Nick Gale, Max Zbierski, Kyle Stoldt, Dylan Harris, Adam Rogers and Remy Starkey. Damon Rigg and Jai Newsham each kicked three goals.
Best for North Whyalla were Matthew Kirchner, Ryan Skinner, Michael Wendland, David Atkinson and Jason Lukich.
In the match at Bennett Oval on Sunday, Central Whyalla steamrolled South Whyalla which only managed three scoring shots.
Roosters 4-2, 11-7, 12-10, 22-13 (145); Demons 0-1, 0-1, 1-1, 1-2 (8).
Best for Central Whyalla were Clifford Pickhaver-Tupe, Macorhin Rosalia, James Rigley, Nick Dejonge and Blake Chilton. Joshua Maddigan kicked four goals and Kade Gale-Jones three.
Best for South Whyalla were Blake Newsham, Cody Pettiford, Damien Maslin, Corey Gibbons and Nathan Blewit.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.