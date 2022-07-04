The street sweeper was rolled out to clear a track for the Whyalla Cycling Club.
A vote of gratitude was extended to the Whyalla City council by the club.
The riders battled cold winds in an industrial zone. The course was clear of debris.
Eleven juniors were split into two grades, under 11 and 13 combined and under 15.
The joint under 11 and 13 group rode 15 minutes of the course plus two laps.
Riley Mardon and Hareish Arun were given a one minute head start from the remaining six riders.
At the halfway point, it was Riley in the lead with Jayden Harrison, Liam Laurie and Bodhi Bateman 40 seconds behind, working hard to chase him.
Jayden made a break from his group to catch Riley on the finishing straight to take the win with Riley second and Liam third.
In the under 15 group, Ben Kade made an early break from Reuben Pickering and Bohdi Hughes.
He road a tempo race, lapping his competitors to take the win.
Second place was fought out to the line with Bohdi too strong finishing second ahead of Reuben.
Eight seniors took to the course split into A and B grade with both groups completing 30minutes plus three laps.
In A grade, the group was split at the halfway point with Paul Berkett and Dylan Kaulins making a break from Emma Mardon and Wesley Fisher.
Dylan put in a strong sprint to beat Paul to the line with Emma in third and Wesley in forth.
In B grade, Leigh Beaty made an early break with Andy Kade in hot pursuit.
Adrian Wilson and Melanie Cartwright were working together to try reel in the front riders.
Leigh had an impressive ride to take a clear win from Andy in second, Melanie in third and Adrian in forth.
The club had an extra race on Sunday combining under 15 men and senior riders.
The riders were met with strong and cold winds.
This was a mystery handicap event where competitors had to complete five laps of the "mad mile".
Five riders, Reuben Pickering, Andy Kade, Bohdi Hughes, Will Symons and Paul Burkett, were given a five-minute head start ahead of four scratch riders Wes Fisher, Emma Mardon, Leigh Beaty and Ben Kade.
After four laps both groups were combined until three of the scratch markers broke away to gain extra time for their mystery handicap.
It was a sprint for the line with Emma Mardon coming in first ahead of Ben Kade and Leigh Beaty riding a personal record in third.
The mystery handicaps were put it place which saw Ben Kade take the win ahead of Leigh Beaty and Emma Mardon in third.
Next week the club will head to Cleve for Adrian's event.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
