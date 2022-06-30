Whyalla News

Port Adelaide's number one AFLW draft pick raring to start training on Saturday, July 2

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 30 2022 - 3:21am, first published 2:44am
THANKS: Hannah Ewings, centre, thanked her Whyalla-based parents Jeff and Tash for their support as she developed her Australian rules football career.

"Fierce" top AFLW draft pick Hannah Ewings showed her softer side by thanking her Whyalla parents for their support during her developing career.

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

