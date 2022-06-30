"Fierce" top AFLW draft pick Hannah Ewings showed her softer side by thanking her Whyalla parents for their support during her developing career.
Hannah, 18, who was born and bred in Whyalla, was Port Adelaide's number one pick in the South Australian division of the AFLW national draft.
Her father, Jeff Ewings, brothers Tyson and Jordan and sister Emma all play for Roopena in the Whyalla Football League.
"I cannot remember every single coach, but a big thank you to my family, Mum and Dad, an all my friends and the members of North Adelaide and St Michael's Old Scholars football clubs," she said.
Hannah, who started football with Roopena at five years old, was speaking from Melbourne where she attended the draft ceremony at Marvel Stadium.
Under the draft rules, Hannah was able to nominate that she would like to go to a South Australian club and Port Adelaide used its number one pick to recruit her.
"It was a dream come true. I was pretty stoked and so excited. It is surreal," she said.
Hannah plays as an inside-midfielder or forward and prides herself on her competitiveness and aggression.
"I am pretty fierce when it comes to football," she said.
She had been playing with North Adelaide and St Michael's women's teams after moving from Whyalla to Adelaide in 2021.
As a girl, she attended Nicolson Avenue Primary School, Whyalla High School and Eyre High School then worked as an apprentice chef at Mint Cafe.
She will start training with Port Adelaide on Saturday, July 2, in preparation for the new 18-team women's competition starting in August.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
