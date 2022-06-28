Adelaide entertainment group, the Bait Fridge, partner with D'faces to celebrate Cuttlefest.
The Bait Fridge will partner with D'faces to create costumes and build giant puppets to be showcased at the Rainbow Cuttlefish Parade.
"Bait Fridge is a fantastic artist collective from Adelaide that are super imaginative and bold and crazy in what they do," said D'faces Creative Producer, Anastasia Beasley.
"I think combining that with the creativity of a lot of the kids that we have in our circus class, and people from Whyalla or people who are visiting will be able to make something that is really memorable and unique just to Whyalla."
People of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate in the fun between July 11 and July 15, before taking their creations to the foreshore on Saturday, July 16 and taking part in Whyalla's own Rainbow Cuttlefish Parade.
This year's parade is set to send Whyalla into an explosion of colour and sound as musicians from Slow Mango perform under the Whyalla Jetty during sundown.
The puppets and costumes showcased in the parade celebrate the natural beauty and marine life that can be seen in Whyalla.
"Obviously a lot of the focus of Cuttlefest happens under water," Ms Beasley said.
"But we're trying to bring something that is visually striking and vibrant and exciting to the foreshore for everybody to enjoy.
"If you were passing through Whyalla, you would remember it as the cuttlefish place," she said.
