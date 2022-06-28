There is no barrier to Freedom Wheels.
This is the name given to an idea by Rob Calder, a representative of the Technology for Ageing and Disability SA.
He has been welcomed at the Whyalla Special Education Centre School by captains Kaelan and Rosalyn, senior students and staff.
His organisation provides personalised helpful technology equipment and services to the disabled and ageing when requested.
Some weeks ago, Mr Calder invited the entire centre's student population and staff to attend the Whyalla Road Safety Centre for three bike-riding events.
In preparation for the events, the staff provided Mr Calder and his team with assessments of each student's age, height, weight, type of disability and cognitive or physical abilities.
The team of skilled technical volunteers in Adelaide then "customised" bikes to best suit each student's needs. The program is called Freedom Wheels.
On June 23, Mr Calder brought the first six specialised bikes to the centre for students to use.
Both he and the bikes were warmly welcomed with the cycles used non-stop. And, there are more to come!
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
