A proud and amazing spectacle will herald National Aborigines and Islanders Day Observance Committee Week in Whyalla.
About 600 people ranging from youngsters to First Nations' elders will take part in a march to launch the 2022 NAIDOC event.
Carrying Aboriginal flags, Torres Strait Islanders flags and Australian flags, the marchers will set off at 10am on Friday, July 1.
With a police escort, they will move from Plaza Youth to Norton Park - across McDouall Stuart Avenue and down McCritchie Crescent.
"We would like to fly all three flags, but there will be a lot more Aboriginal flags than anything," said organiser Tamy Pond.
"We have invited the schools to be represented in the march. There will be everyone and anyone from the community including young people and elders.
"It is an amazing week where we can come together to celebrate to educate the wider community about Aboriginal people and our culture."
She said the event would run from July 1 to 9 in Whyalla, although nationally it would be from July 3 to 10.
The program will include an Elders' Lunch for 70 people on Monday, July 4, as well as a community day, golf day and kids' movie and disco.
The Elders' Lunch will be at the booked-out Breeze Cafe, in Essington-Lewis Avenue, and will feature an awards ceremony.
Some speeches will be offered as well as a performance from some children from Win Bring Jida child-care centre.
Speakers are expected to include event chairwoman Zena Wingfield and Mayor Clare McLaughlin.
"Probably our finale will be the golf day on Friday, July 8," Ms Pond said.
"That is very much a fun day at the golf club with a presentation afterwards.
"With school holidays starting on the Friday there will be a kids' disco that day.
"On Saturday, July 9, a free movie will be shown for youngsters at Middleback Theatre.
"The movie titled Encanto is about a Mexican family with special powers."
Ms Pond, who also volunteers with the Whyalla Show, is from the Kuring Gai people in New South Wales and, since childhood, has been very much embedded in the Whyalla indigenous community.
She spoke enthusiastically about the activities planned from Friday.
