Whyalla City Council says it "listened" to residents to adopt a rate increase of just $1.60 weekly for the average ratepayer.
Council checked on attitudes during several months with residents identifying the need to maintain existing services as their priority.
This led to an increase of 1.6 per cent above the Consumer Price Index or inflation rate of 4.7 per cent for a total 6.3 per cent rise.
Council said it would ensure services could be maintained.
A spokesman said it was identified that anything less than this increase would result in the need to reduce services "which would go against the community feedback".
Other country councils were proposing similar increases, including Tumby Bay 8.7 per cent; Franklin Harbour 7.1 per cent; Ceduna 5.8 per cent; and Cleve and Kimba 5.5 per cent.
Some non-metropolitan councils were able to achieve a lower rate increase for existing ratepayers, but have a similar overall rise in total general rate revenue when factoring in new properties.
The strategy had been adopted by Mount Barker with a 7.7 per cent rise and Murray Bridge's 7.5 per cent. This plan had not been an option for Whyalla due to lack of property growth.
The 2022-23 Annual Business Plan and Budget would enable the council to continue to operate and invest in the many services and assets that the community had come to rely on, such as the leisure centre, library, airport, jetty, marina, roads, footpaths, playgrounds and parks.
It funded work on verges and streetscapes - potentially including innovative solutions that tackled other social needs such as youth employment opportunities.
This was another priority identified by residents as well as dealing with legacy issues, particularly relating to ageing council and community buildings.
He said council would press both state and federal governments for funding to deliver major social infrastructure projects, such as the Foreshore Master Plan; northern coastline upgrade; and addressing the housing requirements for significant infrastructure projects such as the State Government's hydrogen power plant and Port Bonython hydrogen hub.
Government funding for this social infrastructure would help ensure the city was prepared for the major developments on the horizon while minimising the financial impact on ratepayers.
"Residents may notice a landscape levy listed on their rates' notice," the spokesman said.
"The goes entirely to the state government - which also determines the value of the levy - and is separate to council's rates.
"Council thanks residents who provided feedback to help shape the budget."
Residents having trouble paying their rates can contact the council's hardship program on 8640 3444 or council@whyalla.sa.gov.au
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
