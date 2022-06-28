Whyalla News

Whyalla protects its services by adopting an increase in rates above the inflation rate

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 28 2022 - 4:08am, first published 3:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CENTRE: Staff at the Whyalla City Council administration centre is responsible for the 2022-23 budget.
LEADER: Mayor Clare McLaughlin and the Whyalla City Council have adopted a 6.3 per cent rate increase in the 2022-23 budget.

Whyalla City Council says it "listened" to residents to adopt a rate increase of just $1.60 weekly for the average ratepayer.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.