Discover what's on around Whyalla, districts

MARCHING OUT
NAIDOC Week
Friday, July 1, march together from Plaza Youth Centre to Norton Park, McRitchie Cr, Whyalla Stuart, 10am, for more information visit www.facebook.com/Whyalla-NAIDOC-Week-1703390359967301/
COMING TOGETHER
NAIDOC Community Day
Thursday, July 7, Norton Park, McRitchie Cr, Whyalla Stuart, from 10am, for more information visit www.facebook.com/Whyalla-NAIDOC-Week-1703390359967301/
TEEING OFF
NAIDOC Golf Day
Friday, July 8, Whyalla Golf Club, 9.30am registration, 10am tee off to finish around 2pm, ambrose event, barbecue, prizes provided, to book a team phone Tamy Pond on 0418 244 400.
DANCING DELIGHTS
NAIDOC Kids Disco
Friday, July 8, at D'Faces Hall, 6.30pm-8.30pm, for 10-17 year olds, lock-in event, free food, drinks, with games and prizes - www.facebook.com/Whyalla-NAIDOC-Week-1703390359967301/
MOVIE TIME
Encanto
Saturday, July 9, Middleback Theatre, 1pm, free entry to see Encanto as part of NAIDOC Week, for more information visit www.facebook.com/Whyalla-NAIDOC-Week-1703390359967301
SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Group Barbecue
Saturday, July 9, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Avenue, Whyalla, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, July 9, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with a variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page.
KID'S FUN
School Holiday Activities
Monday, July 11 - Friday, July 22, Whyalla Library, various times. Kids of various ages can enjoy activities such as kite making, 3D printing, astronomy and slime making and so much more, bookings essential via Eventbrite, for information phone 8645 7891 or check www.facebook.com/WhyallaPublicLibrary
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
