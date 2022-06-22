Discover what's on around the region

Advertisement
ON YER SKATES
Indoor rollerskating
Friday, June 24, D'Faces Hall, 14 Viscount Slim Ave, 6pm-9pm, $5, D'Faces membership required, sign up at www.dfaces.org/membership, all ages event, bring own skates, for information www.facebook.com/dfacesofyoutharts/
CULTURAL WELCOME
Whyalla Mosque Open Day
Saturday, June 25, 5 Morris Cres, Whyalla Norrie 11am-3pm, Initiative to strengthen community ties and cultural diversity and inclusivity, for details visit www.islamicsocietysa.org.au
BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, June 25, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
MARKET FAIR
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, June 25 & 26, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; entertainment, stalls and shops with range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983. or via Facebook page
GET TOGETHER
Ben's Book Club
Tuesday, June 28, 7pm-8pm, free monthly digital book club, June's book is 'Loveland', join Ben Hobson as he speaks with author Robert Lukins, access event by registering at https://www.eventbrite.com.au
MARCHING OUT
NAIDOC Week
Advertisement
Friday, July 1, march together from Plaza Youth Centre to Norton Park, McRitchie Cr, Whyalla Stuart, 10am, for more information visit www.facebook.com/Whyalla-NAIDOC-Week-1703390359967301/
COMING TOGETHER
NAIDOC Community Day
Thursday, July 7, Norton Park, McRitchie Cr, Whyalla Stuart, from 10am, for more information visit www.facebook.com/Whyalla-NAIDOC-Week-1703390359967301/
TEEING OFF
NAIDOC Golf Day
Advertisement
Friday, July 8, Whyalla Golf Club, 9.30am registration, 10am tee off to finish around 2pm, ambrose event, barbecue, prizes provided, to book a team phone Tamy Pond on 0418 244 400.
DANCING DELIGHTS
NAIDOC Kids Disco
Friday, July 8, at D'Faces Hall, 6.30pm-8.30pm, for 10-17 year olds, lock-in event, free food, drinks, with games and prizes - www.facebook.com/Whyalla-NAIDOC-Week-1703390359967301/
MOVIE TIME
Encanto
Advertisement
Saturday, July 9, Middleback Theatre, 1pm, free entry to see Encanto as part of NAIDOC Week, for more information visit www.facebook.com/Whyalla-NAIDOC-Week-1703390359967301/
COUNTRY MARKET
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday, July 9, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, 10am-3pm; variety of stalls and shops selling a range of products. It is also home to several specialist craft and hobby groups. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983 or via Facebook page.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
Advertisement
Send details to editor.whyalla news@austcommunitymedia.com.au before 5pm Wednesday, week before publication.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.