Owners will be able to walk their dogs off-leash at the Whyalla foreshore.
Whyalla City Council decided on April 19 to change the Dogs By-Law to allow canines to be off-leash and under effective control on the foreshore from the jetty to the mangroves at certain times.
The full resolution has been published on the council website.
Under the Local Government Act and for the purposes of clause nine of the Dogs By-law, the council resolved to allow the change before 8am and after 9pm during Central Daylight-Saving Time summer.
It is also allowed before 8am and after 6pm during Central Standard Time winter.
Dogs must be under effective control which means "by command, the dog being close to the person and the person being able to see the dog at all times" as per Clause 6.8.2 of the Local Government Land By-law 2021.
In making this resolution, council noted that the Local Government Land By-law defined the "foreshore" as follows:
Council introduced compliance monitoring arrangements in the morning for the initial implementation period and maintains a "spot check" monitoring arrangement during a longer time.
Meanwhile, the Foreshore Sand Replenishment Program began on Monday, June 20.
The program was introduced in 2013 with council working with the Department of Environment and Water (DEW) Coast Protection Board on the best practice method of improving the quality of the beach.
The aim of this project is to collect the sand to fill the sandbags, as well as to deposit it along certain sections of the seawall, which will help protect the assets, including the seawall, and the stairs and ramps that extend beyond it.
Existing vegetation that has established along this "frontal dune" will be protected throughout this process, as it helps to strengthen the dune and improve its robustness in times of storms and king tides.
While the work is being done, dump trucks and excavators will be operating along the foreshore during low tide times.
Council asked that residents keep clear of the area while the heavy machinery is operating.
The foreshore has been identified as one of the major attractions offered by Whyalla to passing tourists, particularly in summer.
The beautiful white sand and gently lapping waves make for a peaceful scene.
Plans are afoot for a $100 million accommodation high-rise building that will overlook the beach.
The project will involve the demolition of the Whyalla Foreshore Motor Inn.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
