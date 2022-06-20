Ann and Gordon Worsnop are overwhelmed and proud to have the grounds at Lions Soccer Club renamed in their honour.
On Saturday, June 25, Whyalla Lions Soccer and Social Club will host Westlands United in round eight of the Jim Lawrenson League Championship, but they will also celebrate a renaming day for the Park on which the game will be played.
The ground, now named Jenkins Park, will be renamed Worsnop Park, in honour of Gordon Snr and Ann Worsnop who have been part of the Lions' family for 50 years.
The couple arrived in Whyalla from Leeds in 1972, and Gordon soon commenced work at BHP as a first-class machinist.
They began their long association with Lions that year, when sons Mark and Andy signed on for the club in the juniors in the latter part of the 1972 season.
Gordon has been on the junior committee, bar manager and club member since 1973. Both Ann and Gordon have been on the club committee since 1973. You will sometimes still see Gordon on the gate on gameday too.
Since 1973, Ann and Gordon have helped in organising social functions, darts, eightball and the ever-popular bingo night, which is still well frequented on a Friday night to this day.
They recalled that before the existing club was built, they held functions and meetings in a couple of tin sheds that still stand on the other side of the pitch today.
Gordon also recalled that he was involved in raising finances for Lions soccer club to be the first junior soccer club to take players from Whyalla on a bus trip interstate to play in a junior carnival in Ballarat.
Ann was instrumental in the Lions' ladies committee, and has been involved in catering on game days in the canteen, cleaning the club after functions, as well organising the social functions at the club, and is always busy when working bees are held.
The Worsnop name is fully entrenched the history of the club.
Gordon and Ann have both been life members for many years, as have sons Mark and Andy, and Grandson Gordon Worsnop Jnr. Gordon, Mark and Gordon Jnr are also life members of the Whyalla Soccer Association.
Gordon said he was humbled and overwhelmed when told of the plan to rename the park. Ann said it was wonderful and huge honour.
Asked when he planned to retire from club duties, Gordon said that his involvement kept him going, and that he was getting more help these days.
Both Ann and Gordon think the committee is doing a wonderful job, bringing in new ideas and introducing things like pay-wave for the bar and canteen, making life easier for all.
The official renaming of the ground will be conducted between the reserves and the A Grade game on Saturday.
Get down to the club for a fantastic day to honour two outstanding stalwarts, not just of Lions, but the Whyalla soccer family.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
