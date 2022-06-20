Whyalla News

Life members Gordon and Ann Worsnop to be immortalised with renaming of Whyalla grounds

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:50am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DEDICATED: Gordon and Ann Worsnop will deservedly have their name bestowed on the Lions Soccer Club grounds.

Ann and Gordon Worsnop are overwhelmed and proud to have the grounds at Lions Soccer Club renamed in their honour.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.