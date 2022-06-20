Whyalla News

Bambridge in spectacular leap as Steel United gets the jump on Croatia in Whyalla soccer

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 20 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:07am
LEAP: Steel Uniteds Matt Bambridge jumps over his Croatia opponent in pursuit of the ball on Saturday. Photo: Robert Woodland

Steel United got the jump on Croatia for a 4-1 win in round seven of the Jim Lawrenson Soccer League Championship in cool, breezy weather on Saturday.

