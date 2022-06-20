Steel United got the jump on Croatia for a 4-1 win in round seven of the Jim Lawrenson Soccer League Championship in cool, breezy weather on Saturday.
In the reserves, Steel ran out convincing winners with an incredible 16-0 victory against an undermanned Croatia.
Advertisement
For Steel, the evergreen Veart scored 3, promising junior players Perez (3), and Francis (2) found the net, as did usual keeper in Fay (2), Matt Brown (2), Pedler, Finnigan and Priestley all scored 1, with one own goal.
In the seniors, referee Anderson blew the whistle and Croatia kicked off to club end with the aid of a slight breeze.
The first real chance of the afternoon came after a Croatia free kick floated on the breeze, Sullivan got to it on the back post, but his volley was blocked.
Steel went on the attack - a fantastic ball from McNeish found Watt, but his shot was blocked by a desperate defence. Steel captain Green produced a nice shot which Croatia Goalkeeper Tudhope gathered on the second attempt.
Young Steel defender Elmslie won a crucial ball. He found Watt, who in turn put the ball at the feet of Steel's young striker Boehm, who rounded the keeper to slot home the game's first goal.
Boehm later went on a good run down the wing. He cut into the penalty area, was clipped from behind and Anderson had no hesitation in giving the penalty. Green put it away nicely for Steel to lead 2-0.
Croatia had a couple of free kicks just outside the box in quick succession, with Kelly hitting the first one high and wide, Faulds hit the second one wide, neither troubling the keeper.
It was 2-0 at half time, but both sides were creating chances.
Not long into the second half, Boehm intercepted a ball coming out of the Croatia defensive area, he beat a defender, and produced a glorious strike from 25 yards past Tudhope who could nothing but watch it smash into the back of the net. A top-shelf finish from the rising star had Steel 3 goals to the good.
Just a few moments later an appeal for handball in the Steel penalty area saw linesman Gill wave his flag, after a quick chat referee Anderson, the spot kick was given, Faulds put it past the diving Moffatt who guessed the right way, but couldn't prevent it from scoring, Croatia had a glimmer of hope at 3-1.
Steel veteran Ledington took a free kick which found Thompson in space, he cut it back to Boehm, who put the header over the top.
A few moments later a Green corner for the hosts, found the head of Ledington who put his effort onto the post.
Steel started to get on top once again, and a Ledington long range free kick was well saved by Tudhope, who turned it out for a corner. McNeish drilled a long range shot which Tudhope managed to gather on the second attempt. The hard running Watt was looking dangerous, his run into the box found Thompson who was denied by Tudhope once again the Croatia goal. Boehm, Thompson and Ledington all missed chances in a period of Steel domination, but Tudhope was outstanding in the Croatia goal.
Croatia counter attacked and won a free kick outside the box. Faulds hit a great curling free kick, only to be denied by a fantastic diving save by Moffatt in the Steel goal. A few moments later, Sullivan hit a shot into the side netting, and substitute Buwo hit a left foot shot over the Steel bar.
Ledington wound back the clock, when he hit a rocket which smashed into the cross bar with Tudhope looking on. Green also produced a 30 yard screamer but he hit it straight at Tudhope who made the save. A minute later Green got redemption when Watt found him in space, he creamed the ball into the net from 30 yards to make it 4-1.
Kelly had the last chance of the game for Croatia when a free kick was tipped over the bar by Moffatt.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.