Whyalla News

Whyalla golfers fight to qualify for Pat O'Brien Memorial Trophy

By Val Callaghan
Updated June 20 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Whyalla golfers work to qualify for Pat O'Brien Memorial Trophy

There has been plenty of action during the Whyalla Women's Golf play over the past couple of weeks.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.