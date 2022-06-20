Whyalla golfers work to qualify for Pat O'Brien Memorial Trophy

There has been plenty of action during the Whyalla Women's Golf play over the past couple of weeks.
On Thursday, June 9 it was a qualifying round for the Pat O'Brien Memorial Trophy.
Pat was a great stalwart of the club and a life member who moved to Adelaide in the 90s but always promoted match play.
Jean Brown was top qualifier with a 76 nett and the winner of Passion for Hair voucher.
Jacquie Kerr was in fine form once again after her B grade championship win and came in with 76 nett and the winner of the Westland Car Bath voucher.
Sister Maree Farr also came in with a good score to have 77 nett, closely followed by Dianne Thorpe, Val Callaghan, and Helma Bambridge all on nett 78.
Maree Farr had nearest the pin on the seventh hole and Dianne Thorpe received the sweepstake ball. Beverley Shiell had a chip in on the 15th hole.
On Tuesday, June 14, there was a nine-hole event held on the back nine for those who did not qualify for match play.
Beverley Shiell had 18 points, followed by Ghislaine Scatena and Raz Foubister both on 17.
Raz had nearest the pin on the 18th and Margaret Dunn received the sweepstake ball.
In the match play event, Diana Slater defeated Jean Brown, Helma Bambridge beat Phyllis Branson, Val Callaghan beat Gelske Rogers and Robyn Phillis defeated Jacquie Kerr.
