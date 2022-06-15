Whyalla News

Whyalla celebrates 40th anniversary of Filipino Cultural Association with dance and music.

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 15 2022 - 6:04am, first published 2:10am
A group that was formed by lonely housewives in Whyalla is now celebrating its 40th anniversary.

