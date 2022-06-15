A group that was formed by lonely housewives in Whyalla is now celebrating its 40th anniversary.
The Filipino Cultural Association reached the milestone at a special event at the Central Whyalla Football Club on Saturday, June 11.
Association president Joy Penman said there was an anniversary book featuring "reflections" on those who started the group.
"They were just housewives who wanted to retain their culture and wanted to fight isolation and home-sickness," she said.
She said about 200 people, including non-Filipinos, attended the event featuring a pig-on-a-spit, music, dance, arts and crafts and traditional food.
Dr Penman wrote the book which included contributions from Mayor Clare McLaughlin, Giles MP Eddie Hughes and Grey MP Rowan Ramsey.
The two politicians and Whyalla City Council financially supported the publication of the 55-page, coffee-table pictorial book.
"It describes how Filipinos are good Australians. They are law-abiding, civic-minded and hard-working," she said.
"There were reflections from those who started the association."
There are about 200 Filipinos in the town.
Dr Penman has twice won local community awards. She is a palliative care nurse and teacher who gained her Doctorate of Philosophy at the University of South Australia Whyalla campus.
"I migrated from Manila in 1959 aged 31. I was a young housewife with children and could not find a job for a while," she said.
"I did nursing and they invited me to teach."
The celebratory book is befitting of Dr Penman's success story.
It is titled 40th Anniversary Celebration: Getting Better and Growing Stronger Through the Years.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
