Discover what's on around Whyalla

BARBECUE DELIGHT
Lions Club fundraiser
Saturday, June 18, One Stop Foodland, Flinders Avenue, 8am-1pm, help fundraise when you drop in for some delicious bacon and egg sandwiches, sausages and burgers.
ON EXHIBIT
Autumn Art Exhibition
Until June 18, 5 Darling Tce, Whyalla, compilation of new work by members of the Whyalla Art Group, for times and information visit https://www.facebook.com/whyallaartgroup/
SHOUT IT OUT
Bingo
Monday, June 20, Centrals Football Clubrooms, Whyalla, 8pm start, free tea and coffee, canteen facilities available, hosted by the Nomads Tenpin Bowling Touring League.
GETTING IT RIGHT
Which Bin Recycling Tour
Thursday, June 23, Whyalla Library, 19 Ekblom St, 9.30am-1.30pm, join KESAB for a free information session, waste and recycling tour and morning tea, speak with local experts on recycling, organics, enquiries eloise@kesab.asn.au, program/book at www.eventbrite.com.au
ON YER SKATES
Indoor rollerskating
Friday, June 24, D'Faces Hall, 14 Viscount Slim Ave, 6pm-9pm, $5, D'Faces membership required, sign up at www.dfaces.org/membership, all ages event, bring own skates, for information www.facebook.com/dfacesofyoutharts/
CULTURAL WELCOME
Whyalla Mosque Open Day
Saturday, June 25, 5 Morris Cres, Whyalla Norrie 11am-3pm, Initiative to strengthen community ties and cultural diversity and inclusivity, for details visit www.islamicsocietysa.org.au
MARKET FAIR
Tanderra Craft Village
Saturday & Sunday, June 25 & 26, Tanderra Craft Village, Lincoln Highway, Port Augusta Rd, 10am-3pm; live entertainment, variety of stalls and shops selling a wide range of products, arts and crafts and more. Stall bookings phone Kitty 0481 233 983. or via Facebook page
SCOUTING SUCCESS
Whyalla Scout Barbecue
Saturday, July 9, BCF store, 130 Mcdouall Stuart Ave, 9am-1pm; Fundraiser each month, enjoy some great barbecue delights to help upgrade equipment and travel costs, For more information visit www. facebook.com/Whyallascoutgroup
LET'S PARTY
Country Champs Party
Saturday, July 16, Roopena Football & Sporting Club, 9pm-2am, $10 entry, 12am lockout, drink specials, music by Leske.
EVENT LISTING
WHAT'S ON
