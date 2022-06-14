The cuttlefish have arrived - and Spencer, the critter from the sea, is out and about in Whyalla.
Cuttlefest is a three-month festival of events in and around the town to celebrate the yearly congregation of the Giant Australian Cuttlefish, the only marine extravaganza of its kind in the world.
To mark the occasion, a colourful, costumed character called Spencer will be out and about in the community to spread the good word about cuttlefish.
The Giant Australian Cuttlefish (sepia apama) travel to the rocky areas off the Whyalla coast during May, June, July and August to find love, mate and reproduce, in the process creating a remarkable spectacle, an underwater lightshow and colourful, kaleidoscopic displays.
This unique event takes place just off the coast of Whyalla at Point Lowly and is the only known location that this happens in the world - it certainly is cause for a celebration.
Mayor Clare McLaughlin said Cuttlefest was an exciting time on the events calendar for Whyalla.
"We welcome many visitors to our city from around the world who have come to experience the yearly congregation of the Giant Australian Cuttlefish," she said.
"We encourage them to stay awhile, engage in our community and take part in many of the activities that are happening in and out of the water this cuttlefish season.
"There is lots to see and do for all ages around Whyalla and we thank the local and regional community members, businesses and organisers who have put forward their exciting events and activities to embrace and celebrate our cuttlefish."
Festival highlights include:
Local snorkel and dive opportunities with Whyalla Dive Services
EMS (Experiencing Marine Sanctuaries) community group snorkels
Cutty's Glass Bottom Boat Tours
Virtual underwater tour - via a cuttlefish cam
Cuttlefish self-guided art trail across Whyalla
Citizen Science with self-guided beachcombing activities and educational resources
Plastic Ocean documentary viewing
School-holiday program packed with marine themed arts and craft and science activities at the library
Curious Cuttles - Science, art and virtual reality in the pub night
D'Faces and the Bait Fridge Rainbow Cuttlefish Parade
There will be a Cuttlefest Community Event at the Whyalla foreshore, with food stalls, live music, kids' activities, bouncy castles and extreme games.
Visitors can stay for the day to watch the Rainbow Cuttlefish Parade by D'Faces and visiting artists The Bait Fridge.
The parade will be full of colourful, giant puppets, music, costumes and characters.
It will start at 4pm at Ada Ryan Gardens before heading out to the Whyalla Jetty.
Programs will be around town soon and you can see the full list of activities at www.whyalla.com, or call the Whyalla Visitor information Centre on 8645 7900.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
