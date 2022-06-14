Whyalla News

A colourful giant 'cuttlefish' has ventured onto land to promote Whyalla's Cuttlefest

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 14 2022 - 2:19am, first published 1:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLOUR SPLASH: Spencer the Cuttlefish steps out with Mayor Clare McLaughlin and Jacob, Isabella and Sammy from the Whyalla Surf Life Saving Club.

The cuttlefish have arrived - and Spencer, the critter from the sea, is out and about in Whyalla.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.