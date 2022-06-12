Whyalla News

Teresa Nowak has been to Government House many times, but is planning a special visit

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 13 2022 - 7:51am, first published June 12 2022 - 10:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LEADING CITIZEN: Teresa Nowak has received the Medal of the Order of Australia for services to the multicultural community.
ADVOCATE: Teresa Nowak has been a fearless advocate for refugees and migrants and will be an OAM.

Teresa Nowak will step up confidently for the regal-like presentation ceremony for her new Order of Australia Medal.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.