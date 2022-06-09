Whyalla News

'Spider' Saunders followed many sports and was a former columnist with the Whyalla News.

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 9 2022 - 7:27am, first published 6:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SPORT FAN: The late 'Spider' Saunders was a former columnist and sport writer with the Whyalla News which offers its condolences to his family on his passing.

Vale Ian "Spider" Saunders, renowned sport enthusiast and writer.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.