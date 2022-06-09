Vale Ian "Spida" Saunders, renowned sport enthusiast and writer.
With the sad death of Ian Thomas Saunders, 73, in Whyalla on June 3, football has lost one of its most passionate supporters.
His loyalty and love for the sport could not be questioned. He worked to promote the game through all media outlets including the Whyalla News, radio and television.
For more than 30 years he was the Whyalla Football League statistician.
He served as Whyalla combined team manager between 1992 and 2017.
'Spida' was involved with Weeroona Bay Football club in the early 1980s and was team manager in 1985 when under John Pearce the Tigers won their first premiership.
It would be his involvement in the media as a writer for the Whyalla News that many will remember - never frightened to give his opinion, at times incurring the wrath of league and club officials alike.
This made his weekly column a must-read.
By his own admission, his crowning glory came in 2020 with the completion of the 100 years of Whyalla's football history book, titled From the First Bounce.
Along with others, he spent 14 months to complete this mammoth task. The result has been widely praised.
The concept of the book was Spida's vision and he widely discussed it, including with former Whyalla Football president the late Jim Hewitson.
When the book was released to coincide with the 100th anniversary of Whyalla football, "Spida" said it was the proudest achievement in his life and on his death, he wished a copy to be placed in his coffin.
This really does sum up his love for Whyalla football and now, with his passing, like many others his name and memory will be forever etched in print.
"Spida" had a formidable knowledge of many other sports including soccer and little athletics.
At the Steel United-Wanderers soccer match at Jubilee Park on June 8, a minute's silence was observed in recognition of their hero.
He wrote soccer reports for the newspaper and did much work for the competition.
Newspaper soccer writer Julian Simmonds said "Spida's" contribution to Whyalla was not just through one sport, but covered an "immense" range of interest.
Whyalla Football League treasurer Keith Sichler said his late friend became a league life member in 1995.
"To me he was one of those guys who had a firm opinion on most things and there was no changing that," he said.
"He was always the records' point - clubs would ring him to check on players' match milestones."
"Spida" wrote some amazing "flashbacks" about former league footballers for the newspaper last year.
The Whyalla News offers its thanks and condolences to his family.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
