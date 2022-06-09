Sam Crafter is brimming with energy about his new role overseeing a $593 million hydrogen plant for Whyalla.
In an interview with the Whyalla News, Mr Crafter enthusiastically outlined his role as head of the project team.
The 46-year-old family man from Adelaide will make one of many future trips to the city on June 14 to look at potential sites for the plant.
The son of former state Labor MP Greg Crafter, he is a Norwood Redlegs fan and veteran of the energy sector with the famous Santos company.
He painted a picture of Whyalla eventually being able to export hydrogen and becoming a hub for spin-off industries and the renewable energy projects of the Upper Spencer Gulf.
The project will strip oxygen and hydrogen from source material for industrial use and generate electricity for the state grid.
The hub that will be developed with the plant will produce green ammonia that could be used in the Whyalla steelworks to make "green" metal as well as in agriculture and making explosives.
Mr Crafter said his visit to Whyalla would involve looking at more than 10 possible sites for the plant, including Port Bonython.
"We will shortlist the sites by the end of the month," he said.
He expects to meet civic leaders including Mayor Clare McLaughlin, and representatives of the chamber of commerce, Regional Development Australia Eyre Peninsula and government agencies.
He said the most exciting aspect of his work was "to be able to bring together a really good team for a world-leading project".
"For South Australia to grow, a whole new industry is needed ... in a timeframe that we can get all the benefits for the state," he said.
The project is expected to be built "pretty quickly" by 2025, he said, and be among the first plants of its kind to be commissioned in Australia.
Another hydrogen plant slated for the Port Pirie Nyrstar smelter is also likely to be among the leading crop of developments.
He said hundreds of jobs would be created in the Whyalla region during the building of the plant while thousands more would be in the offing in the Upper Spencer Gulf as renewable energy in the form of wind and solar-generation became linked to the plant to "unlock all this hydrogen supply chain".
His title is head of the Office of Hydrogen Power SA and his name will soon roll off the lips of ardent residents of Whyalla and future workers.
The office will become a state government "business enterprise" to operate the plant.
And Whyalla will be back in business.
