Hansen wins Whyalla ladies golf club championship

By Val Callaghan
June 8 2022 - 5:00am
C grade runner-up Helma Bambridge C grade winner Robyn Phillis club champion Ilona Hansen, runner-up champion Maree Farr, B grade winner Jacquie Kerr and B grade runner-up, DianaSlater . Picture supplied.

It was the second round of the Whyalla Womens golf club championships on June 2 where the winner in A grade was Ilona Hansen on 91.

