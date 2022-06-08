Hansen wins Whyalla ladies golf club championship

It was the second round of the Whyalla Womens golf club championships on June 2 where the winner in A grade was Ilona Hansen on 91.
B grade winner was Diana Slater on 102 and the winner of the Bayview voucher, and C grade was Robyn Phillis on 112.
In the nett event the winner was Diana Slater on nett 70, Robyn Phillis the winner of the Car Bath on 76 followed by Ilona Hansen, Gelske Rogers and Dianne Thorpe also on 76. '
Jacquie Kerr and Jean Brown both had 77.
Ilona Hansen had a birdie on the ninth and nearest the pin on the seventh was Maree Farr and on the 18th Ilona Hansen.
The sweepstake went to Maree Farr and Gelske Rogers had a chip in on the 11th.
Thursday, June 7 was the final round of the club championships with Ilona Hansen taking out the title, with Maree Farr as runner-up.
B grade title went to Jacquie Kerr and Robyn Phillis, despite all her work as captain, took out the C grade championship.
Winner on the day for A grade was Maree Farr on 90, nett 69, Phyllis Branson in B grade 108, nett 79 and Robyn Phillis 110 nett 74.
Maree took home the Exquisite Flowers voucher and Robyn the Car Bath.
Those to receive a ball in the run down were Beverley Shiell on nett 75, Gelske Rogers and Val Callaghan on 77, Helma Bambridge on 78 and Phyllis Branson on 79.
Nearest the pin on the seventh was Maree Farr and the 18th Jacquie Kerr.
Maree had a birdie and a chip in on the eighth and the sweepstake went to Ilona Hansen.
