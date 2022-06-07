Wanderers score for win in trying conditions

On Saturday June 4, the sixth round of the Jim Lawrenson League commenced with Wanderers taking on old foe in Croatia in poor conditions.
A two to three goal wind favouring the cemetery end.
Wanderers was without B and D Robinson, Binetti and Arbon while Croatia was missing Mikic, King, Sullivan, Oberthur and Sheedy.
Referee Welgraven got the game underway with Wanderers kicking with the heavy wind.
The game was tame for the first 20 minutes with both sides struggling to cope with the wind, and supporters trying to keep warm.
In the 23rd minute Singh found room, but his shot was carefully put behind for a corner by Croatia keeper Tudhope.
A promising move by Croatia then resulted in in a corner for the visitors but nothing came of it.
Kelly was fouled 25 yards out, last week's free kick scorer Faulds took it but the wind took the sting out of the shot.
Willmott had a shot that went wide and Ali put a good cross into Faulds, but he couldn't control it, a let off for Wanderers.
Chris Robinson had a chance from Warren's missed header, but struck it over the bar, a let off for Croatia.
Warren made up for it with a timely clearance.
In general there wasn't much goal-mouth action from two attacking sides.
Willmott had another long range shot but was wayward as the half time whistle sounded.
It was scoreless, and Wanderers had failed to make use of the strong wind behind them, Croatia having had a bit more ball than their opponents in the first half.
The second half commenced and Croatia immediately pushed forward, with a corner the result.
Seconds later young Wanderers defender Rotherham was hit hard in the head with ball, Wanderers showed due diligence in replacing him with Gale.
A great ball from Fauld to Burgess saw Marinkovich saving bravely at his feet.
Croatia were doing all the attacking, and Kelly hit a shot wide after some good build up.
Singh for Wanderers was getting too much room in midfield, but his passes were astray.
Kelly then had another shot that went wide.
Croatia's Whitcher, who had been having a great game, got what looked like a great cross into the box, Longin put his header into the back of the net, Croatia's supporters went up, as did the linesman's flag, no goal.
In the space of a minute, a ball came over to Faulds, who nodded it on cleverly with only the goal keeper to beat, but was adjudged offside.
The normally mild mannered Faulds kicked the ball away in disgust and was booked by Welgraven.
Wanderers won a free kick, but Willmott put it very wide.
Croatia were attacking, they lost the ball and it was carted upfield, and Warren messed up his clearance which allowed Singh to pounce and score well against Tudhope.
It was 1-0 to the hosts, against the run of play in the 65th minute.
Faulds beat a couple, and passed to Kelly who shot wide.
Croatia were piling on the pressure and in the 70th minute, Longin had a shot which was blocked by a defender, and a great ball from Witcher to Longin, saw him waste a good opportunity.
Desperate defending from Wanderers kept repelling attack after attack from Croatia.
A great attacking move saw Longin through with only the keeper to beat, but his dink over the head of Marinkovich hit the bar.
His attempt to try and regather the ball, had him writhing in agony on the ground.
Croatia coach Matacin, had no choice but to bring him off the ground. Ruwo was his replacement, with just minutes remaining.
Fellah had a shot, but it proved no trouble for Tudhope.
Croatia kept attacking, but lost shape when Longin went off, and desperate defence by Wanderers, kept them at bay until the final whistle.
Wanderers 1, Croatia 0.
In all fairness, and as Wanderers coach Patterson said after the game, Croatia deserved at least a draw.
Best for Wanderers - Willmott, Todd, Singh and Clark
Best for Croatia - Faulds, Whitcher, Kelly, Burgess
