Whyalla News

Riddle of missing photo fails to dim beautiful memories of Whyalla woman's encounter with the Queen in 1986

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 7 2022 - 8:00am, first published 7:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MEMORIES: Margaret Higgins displays photographs from the 1986 Royal tour to Whyalla.
COLLECTION: Fan of the Monarch, Margaret Higgins, has a collection of more than 50 Royal-themed publications.

Queen Elizabeth's celebration of 70 years on the Royal Throne sparked a knowing smile on the lips of a senior citizen in faraway Whyalla.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.