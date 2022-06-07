Queen Elizabeth's celebration of 70 years on the Royal Throne sparked a knowing smile on the lips of a senior citizen in faraway Whyalla.
Advertisement
Margaret Higgins, now 90, was casting her mind back to a memorable and treasured encounter with Her Royal Highness at the Whyalla beach during the monarch's tour of Australia in 1986.
Then aged 55, Mrs Higgins was photographed with the Queen - but after being contacted by the Whyalla News on June 6, she was still looking for the picture in her vast collection of photograph albums and royal-themed publications.
"I cannot remember whether I spoke to the Queen, but if she had spoken to me, I would certainly remember it," she said in Whyalla.
"I was standing there right where she was walking.
"She is beautiful and she has done a lot of things.
"The photograph of us was reproduced in the Women's Weekly magazine at the time.
"Her 70 years on the throne - it is wonderful."
Mrs Higgins said she treasured her moment with the monarch.
But ironically she is named after the Queen's younger sister, the late Princess Margaret.
"Margaret, the poor thing - she missed out on a lot of things," she said.
"Her eldest sister was going to be the Queen."
Mrs Higgins has a collection of more than 50 royal-themed books and thought the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London were impressive.
Thousands turned out to catch a glimpse of the monarch when she visited Whyalla in 1986, just as they had done in the city in 1954 when the young Queen was making her first royal trip out of Britain.
The 1986 visit to the state coincided with South Australia's 150th Jubilee celebrations.
On both occasions in Whyalla, the many British migrants living in the steel city were thrilled to see Queen Elizabeth.
In 1986, the Queen had lunch at the council chambers, catered for by Tom and Barbara Derham and team, and stayed at the BHP Director's Cottage in the town.
The cottage was later bought by prominent businessman Tom Antonio who revealed its royal history.
Advertisement
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.