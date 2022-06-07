Pressure is ramping up for the development of Whyalla's $593 hydrogen plant.
Giles MP Eddie Hughes, of Whyalla, says plans are afoot to start building the plant midway through 2023.
"I will take two years to complete," he said.
"The state Budget on June 2 started the ball rolling for the 200MW hydrogen power plant along with a hydrogen storage facility and electrolysers.
"The project will be the largest state investment in Whyalla for decades.
"It will be near Whyalla, but a location has not been selected and that will be subject to a comprehensive consultation which has started.
"I have argued that the best site is north of the steelworks, especially given the building of electrolysers to produce hydrogen and how that might complement the potential for a pilot plant to produce green metallic iron as a first step towards greening the steel industry."
Mr Hughes said the proposed hydrogen "hub" was a separate process from the state-financed and owned power plant, "but there are clearly potential links".
He said money had been pledged for the "hub" by the state and federal governments, but the projects would "ultimately be financed by the private sector".
"It is still early days for the 'hub'," he said.
"Assuming financial closure on the private sector projects, the state government will have to work closely with the Whyalla City Council to determine how best to meet the need for housing and accommodation and infrastructure."
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
