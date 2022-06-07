CuttleFest to welcome Adelaide University researchers

Researchers from the University of Adelaide are traveling regional South Australia to showcase the importance of First Nations' Sea Country and marine parks as homes for invaluable species on the day.
During the tour, they will pay a visit to Whyalla for the CuttleFest on on Friday, July 15.
Cuttlefish, along with sea eagles, white sharks, sea lions, and southern right whales, have been identified as the fab five iconic animals from South Australia's marine environment.
The researchers will hold workshops during the day, which will include an interactive lesson on marine protected areas, Sea Country and the five iconic animals.
Marine biologist from the University of Adelaide's School of Biological Sciences Dr Nina Wootton explained many people do not realise the wonderful sights that are on our back doorstep.
"By working with schools and tourist operators we hope to bring these underwater wonders into the classroom and improve community awareness of marine park values," she said.
During the workshops, students can create artworks highlighting their learnings, some artworks will join a travelling art show and the winning artists will receive prizes and tourist experiences in which they can see some of the species and environments they have learnt about.
Researchers will also visit Victor Harbor for the WhaleFest, Port Lincoln, Kingscote, Port Pirie, Port Augusta, Elliston, and Ceduna.
