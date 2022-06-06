The state government has begun calling for design and delivery concepts for the construction of its $593 million hydrogen plant at Whyalla.
The submissions are due by July 15 and it shows that the government - as well as Whyalla itself - is off and running with the mega green-energy project.
Steps are also being taken to choose a site for the project with initial comments having focussed on Port Bonython.
Mayor Clare McLaughlin revealed this information when responding to a series of questions from the Whyalla News.
"Council's main focus will be on ensuring the city is prepared for the inevitable influx of workers and families associated with these projects," she said.
"We have already started investment in numerous public-realm and community infrastructure projects to improve the city's liveability.
"These include the major airport upgrade, foreshore master plan implementation (including a new café and visitor centre 'pods' and Bennett Oval upgrade, enabling us to host AFL and SACA standard matches including an SANFL game slated for mid-July).
"Others earmarked for the near future include the Cuttlefish Coast Sanctuary Tourism and Environmental Management Project; an upgrade of Jubilee Park facilities; and addressing existing legacy issues, particularly relating to ageing infrastructure."
The mayor said the council had written to Premier Peter Malinauskas on June 3, welcoming the commitment to increased regional housing in next year's budget and seeking clarification on what this would mean for Whyalla.
"We will seek to partner with the government on affordable, mixed housing/public realm and infrastructure improvements; and the introduction of the recently-adopted Foreshore Master Plan," she said.
"In coming years, we want to see a larger, permanent workforce living in Whyalla, enjoying a high standard of living, rather than our economy relying on fly-in/fly-out or drive-in/drive-out workers.
"We cannot rely on jobs alone to achieve this - we need improvements in the overall liveability of the city to be able to attract people to relocate to Whyalla.
"This will require strong and effective partnerships with the new government and the private sector to build the new and diverse housing needed to accommodate a growing population; as well as a range of major infrastructure projects to complement our world-class jetty and proposed five-star hotel."
She said there had been several advancements regarding timelines and developments for the power plant.
"The new government promised a report from an expert panel within 90 days of the March 18 election. It will identify the most appropriate parcel of land for the project, either owned by the Crown or council," she said.
Ms McLaughlin welcomed the setting up of a new office linked to the project.
She said the Office of Hydrogen Power South Australia had been formed (including appointing chief executive officer Sam Crafter), with the Department for Energy and Mining, to oversee the development and construction of government-owned hydrogen sites.
"This will allow the government to progress the initial stages of the plan until Hydrogen Power South Australia transitions into a government business enterprise that will own and operate the hydrogen-fuelled power plant, electrolyser, and storage facility," she said.
"In terms of the hub, this consists of a host of projects, with construction anticipated to start in the next few years."
The plant and hydrogen hub will be overseen by the government and or private industries.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
