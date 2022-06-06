Whyalla News

Designs are being worked up for Whyalla's hydrogen plant

Greg Mayfield
By Greg Mayfield
Updated June 7 2022 - 3:17am, first published June 6 2022 - 5:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PROJECT: Mayor Clare McLaughlin, second from left, SANTOS chief executive officer Kevin Gallagher, left, former Energy Minister Angus Taylor and Grey MP Rowan Ramsey at Port Bonython earlier this year.

The state government has begun calling for design and delivery concepts for the construction of its $593 million hydrogen plant at Whyalla.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Mayfield

Greg Mayfield

Group Editor SA

As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.

Local News

Get the latest Whyalla news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.