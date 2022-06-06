In January, 1901, BHP began construction on tramways and a jetty to assist with the transportation of iron ore mined in the surrounding region to its Port Pirie smelter.
Initially, the workers lived in tents at the foot of Hummock Hill and later some houses were built from basic materials.
By 1940, BHP's industrial activities had increased with the construction of the shipyards and blast furnace and it became apparent that a more substantial solution to the "tent city" was required for its workforce.
In May, 1942, the Tanderra Hostel was opened to accommodate the hundreds of employees coming to Whyalla to work at BHP.
The complex originally consisted of 13 accommodation blocks housing more than 500 men, a dining room/kitchen, bakehouse and laundry.
BHP's Whyalla operations rapidly expanded during World War II and more accommodation blocks were built.
At its peak, Tanderra housed more than 1000 employees.
In December, 1982, the hostel was closed, and its few remaining occupants were rehoused.
After years of disuse, BHP began demolishing many of the accommodation blocks.
Seeing the historical significance to Whyalla, a group of local residents petitioned to save the remaining buildings, proposing that they be used as a community hub.
In January, 1991, Tanderra Craft Village held its first market, breathing new life into the former Single Men's Hostel.
On Saturday, May 28, Tanderra Craft Village held a special celebration during its regular weekend market, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the opening of the Tanderra Hostel complex.
On the lawns outside the Steel Cap Gallery, former BHP employees, dignitaries, and members of the public gathered for an official ceremony.
Guests were welcomed by the main event organiser, Ellen Zukowski, before handing over proceedings to Steel Cap Gallery curator, Peter Atkinson, himself a former Tanderra Hostel resident.
He recounted some of his fondest memories from his time at the hostel before cutting the birthday cake with Whyalla City Council Mayor Clare McLaughlin.
Speeches were also given by Ms McLaughlin and local MP for Giles Eddie Hughes, himself also a former BHP employee.
Following the formalities, Peter provided a guided tour of the Steel Cap Gallery with many people looking though the museum which houses memorabilia from BHP, the Whyalla Steelworks, Tanderra and Whyalla.
The 80th anniversary celebration was also attended by Deputy Mayor Phill Stone, Whyalla City Councillor Bill Simpson, members of the Whyalla Vintage and Classic Car Club, who held a display of vehicles, and Ashleigh's Aquariums Presents The Animal Experience entertained the children with an assortment of cute and cuddly creatures and reptiles.
The event was supported by the Australian Government's Culture, Heritage and Arts Regional Tourism (CHART) Program.
Tanderra Craft Village provides a unique market experience with indoor stalls, independent shops, and specialist craft/hobby groups all in one location.
Markets are held twice monthly with a one-day market held on the second Saturday and a weekend market generally held a fortnight later. For market dates and further information, check out their Facebook page (@TanderraCraftVillage).
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
