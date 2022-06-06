The "Big End" of town has come to Whyalla.
Leading companies involved in the global hydrogen industry visited Whyalla to find out more about the city in which their proposed investments will be located.
Advertisement
This coincides with the state government's confirming it has included its $593 million commitment in next year's Budget to build a hydrogen power plant at Whyalla.
Executives from Santos, Fortescue Future Industries, Origin Energy, Chiyoda, ENEOS Australia, Mitsubishi Australia, AMP Energy and H2U - together with Hydrogen Energy Australia and senior State Government managers - toured the city as well as visited the Port Bonython hydrogen hub precinct.
Mayor Clare McLaughlin and council chief executive officer Justin Commons welcomed the global and national teams who made the special visit to see the Port Bonython location of their collective hydrogen-related developments first-hand and to learn more about the town and economy.
"There was no doubt about the passion and enthusiasm our visitors have regarding the opportunities that our region provides to support future green hydrogen production, use and export," Ms McLaughlin said.
"It is not by chance that this is happening - we have been advocating to both state and federal governments in the past 18 months to ensure Whyalla's hydrogen potential received their support.
"I was happy to hear positive feedback from the executives of these companies and the government about council's support for the establishment of green hydrogen capability in our region which will in turn support decarbonisation of our local heavy industry as well as the global transition to a low-carbon future."
She said the developments being planned, together with the confirmed State and Federal Government funding for the Port Bonython mega green hydrogen hub and hydrogen power plant, would provide thousands of new jobs for the region in coming years.
"These projects will provide long-awaited diversification for our economy, increase our population, and put us on the map as a global leader in hydrogen production and export," she said.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
As editor, I am responsible for 11 mastheads around the state. I have more than 45 years' experience in newspapers and digital platforms. I am lucky to have an enthusiastic and dedicated team of journalists working with me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.